Siem Offshore Inc.

SIEM OFFSHORE INC.

(SIOFF)
Siem Offshore : SIOFF share transfer - Siem Europe to Siem Sustainable Energy

12/30/2020 | 03:09am EST
Siem Europe S.à r.l. ('Siem Europe') has today transferred its ownership of 782,094,365 SIOFF shares, equivalent to 83.7% of SIOFF's share capital, to its wholly owned subsidiary Siem Sustainable Energy S.à r.l. ('Siem Sustainable'). Present and future offshore support vessel activities including opportunities in the offshore wind market will be focused under Siem Sustainable. In accordance with a dispensation obtained from the Oslo Stock Exchange, this transfer does not trigger a compulsory offer by Siem Sustainable to shareholders owning the remaining 16.3% of SIOFF.

Published 30-12-2020 in the Investor category
Disclaimer

Siem Offshore Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
