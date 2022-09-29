Beyond compliance: Siemens launches new digital service portfolio for fire safety
Zug, Switzerland, 29 September 2022
Beyond compliance: Siemens launches new digital service portfolio for fire safety
New Fire Safety Digital Services enable businesses to move from reactive to proactive fire safety
First-in-marketcloud-based portfolio goes beyond compliance, for total protection through intelligent safety
Combines on-site and above-site services for automatic data capture, analysis and disturbance-free testing
Siemens has launched Fire Safety Digital Services, a first-in-market portfolio of digital and managed services which connects fire safety systems to the cloud, enabling businesses to move from a reactive, compliance-led approach to total protection through intelligent safety. By embracing digital services in operation, event-handling and maintenance, customers can improve hazard identification and prevention, make better risk-control decisions, protect business continuity, and provide a safe environment for people and assets.
"It's important to remember that with fire systems, compliance does not necessarily equal safety," said Brad Haeberle, Senior Vice President, Services, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "With digital services for fire safety we can go beyond simply meeting fire system regulations, by using data and intelligently applied analytics to fully protect people and assets. Developing smarter protection systems through cloud connectivity reduces the burden on people, eliminates unnecessary interruptions and gives businesses much-needed transparency over their processes, for smoother operation and system availability."
With a combination of on-site and above-site services, the new portfolio delivers remote diagnosis and services which reduce the impact of troubleshooting and inspections on business activities. High levels of knowledge, experience and capacity
above site and on-site work together to achieve specific customer goals. Interpreting and translating big data into smart data enables customers to proactively ensure system reliability, gain full data transparency for event and incident handling, and create safer, more compliant and efficient buildings.
Minimizing impact of external risk factors
With Fire Safety Digital Services, continuous monitoring of detector soiling levels ensures that all fire detectors are working correctly, preventing environmental and other external risk factors from compromising the performance of fire safety systems. The eLogbook also ensures all information regarding events and activities at the panel are automatically captured and made accessible to both on-site operators and Siemens technicians via the Service Portal, closing any knowledge gaps in the system. Detailed digital records create tamper-proof and secure data storage for the fire panel history, giving operators data transparency to prioritize future actions and prepare for audits and inspections.
Faster access to data and expert knowledge for swift action
Expert remote diagnosis and services can be delivered on-site and above-site by the Siemens Remote Service Center. With remote operational support, customers have access to Siemens experts for continuous monitoring, diagnosis and operational assistance, to swiftly resolve issues and ensure fire detection systems are always fully operational. Through Siemens Fire Managed Services, businesses can shift responsibility for maintaining a compliant system to Siemens service professionals and receive recommended actions in the event of an incident. With systems continuously monitored above site, critical issues are addressed, and faults are proactively resolved before they result in system failure, disruption to business or a safety concern. Managed services also allow customers to improve their operations and reduce budgetary expenditures without additional directly employed staff.
As part of the portfolio, the Sinteso Connect App has permanent cloud connectivity and allows building users, facility managers and service technicians to access fire safety assets, check on live incidents and receive push notifications from their connected sites.
Improving business continuity through disturbance-free testing
Enabled by DFTtechnology, Disturbance-Free Testing (DFT) uses digital technology as a preventative service to confirm the integrity of fire safety systems. DFT provides regular, frequent and automated functional testing of all DFT-enabled peripherals in the fire system, including reports on detector health condition, automatic analysis of test results and automatic ticket generation if faults are found.
DFT remote detector testing supplements on-site testing, and enables business to go beyond regulatory compliance, improving safety levels while ensuring day-to-day operations continue uninterrupted. When on-site testing is required, the remote connection makes it possible to perform a qualified diagnosis of the system ahead of time, allowing any faults to be swiftly corrected.
Siemens was one of the world's first organizations to implement an internationally valid information security management system (ISMS) according to ISO/IEC27001 for remote and digital services. The company's technology platform is regularly audited for effective protection and continuous improvement, enabling a fully integrated tool landscape for end-to-end service delivery.
Shown for the first time at the Light + Building show in Frankfurt, 2-6 October 2022, Fire Safety Digital Services is an industry-first and builds on the Siemens Sinteso offering: a modular, networkable fire system for detection, evacuation, alarm- sounding and extinguishing. It is part of a complete portfolio of Building Services from Siemens Smart Infrastructure - part of the Siemens Xcelerator digital business platform - which combines technology and the expertise of its digital building professionals to reduce costs, drive revenue and growth, meet sustainability and regulatory requirements and optimize building performance.
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2021, the business had around 70,400 employees worldwide.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
