Beyond compliance: Siemens launches new digital service portfolio for fire safety

Siemens AG Press Release

above site and on-site work together to achieve specific customer goals. Interpreting and translating big data into smart data enables customers to proactively ensure system reliability, gain full data transparency for event and incident handling, and create safer, more compliant and efficient buildings.

Minimizing impact of external risk factors

With Fire Safety Digital Services, continuous monitoring of detector soiling levels ensures that all fire detectors are working correctly, preventing environmental and other external risk factors from compromising the performance of fire safety systems. The eLogbook also ensures all information regarding events and activities at the panel are automatically captured and made accessible to both on-site operators and Siemens technicians via the Service Portal, closing any knowledge gaps in the system. Detailed digital records create tamper-proof and secure data storage for the fire panel history, giving operators data transparency to prioritize future actions and prepare for audits and inspections.

Faster access to data and expert knowledge for swift action

Expert remote diagnosis and services can be delivered on-site and above-site by the Siemens Remote Service Center. With remote operational support, customers have access to Siemens experts for continuous monitoring, diagnosis and operational assistance, to swiftly resolve issues and ensure fire detection systems are always fully operational. Through Siemens Fire Managed Services, businesses can shift responsibility for maintaining a compliant system to Siemens service professionals and receive recommended actions in the event of an incident. With systems continuously monitored above site, critical issues are addressed, and faults are proactively resolved before they result in system failure, disruption to business or a safety concern. Managed services also allow customers to improve their operations and reduce budgetary expenditures without additional directly employed staff.

As part of the portfolio, the Sinteso Connect App has permanent cloud connectivity and allows building users, facility managers and service technicians to access fire safety assets, check on live incidents and receive push notifications from their connected sites.