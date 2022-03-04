Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

03/04/2022 | 05:07am EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will announce requirements for the government to buy more made-in-America goods at a White House event where Germany's Siemens AG will commit to new investments in U.S. manufacturing.

Biden has vowed to direct more of the $600 billion in federal spending each year toward domestically manufactured goods in hopes that doing so will rebuild factories in hard-up regions, create blue-collar jobs and shift the country away from a reliance on competitors like China.

Among the steps, the administration is finalizing rules requiring that products have at least 75% domestic content to meet federal guidelines for being made in the country, up from 55%, the White House said.

Siemens USA will announce plans to invest $54 million and create 300 jobs in expanded domestic production of electrical components like circuit boards used in electric vehicle chargers, data centers and industrial sites, officials said. Some of the jobs will be in California and Texas.

The event is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. Eastern time (1725 GMT).

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 334 M 75 516 M 75 516 M
Net income 2022 6 901 M 7 626 M 7 626 M
Net Debt 2022 35 589 M 39 329 M 39 329 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 97 440 M 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 121,62 €
Average target price 173,75 €
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-20.34%107 680
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.9.01%725 461
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.07%128 605
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.14%106 255
3M COMPANY-16.51%84 694
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.76%67 379