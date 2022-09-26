Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:48 2022-09-26 am EDT
98.08 EUR   -0.56%
05:33aCMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23U.S. business equipment borrowings grow 4% in August - ELFA
RE
09/23Siemens Mobility gains IEC 62443 standard cybersecurity certifications for critical infrastructures
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09/26/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 45th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

26.09.2022 / 11:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 45th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 19 September 2022 until and including 25 September 2022, a number of 609,825 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
19/09/2022 114,461 100.22930
20/09/2022 127,968 99.88502
21/09/2022 112,450 99.33031
22/09/2022 126,145 99.89529
23/09/2022 128,801 98.24474

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 25 September 2022 amounts to 13,858,776 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 26 September 2022

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1449671  26.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SIEMENS AG
05:33aCMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23U.S. business equipment borrowings grow 4% in August - ELFA
RE
09/23Siemens Mobility gains IEC 62443 standard cybersecurity certifications for critical inf..
AQ
09/23Ballard Power Gets Order from Siemens Mobility to Supply Fuel Cell Modules; National Ba..
MT
09/23Ballard Power Systems Receives Order from Siemens Mobility to Supply Fuel Cell Modules
MT
09/23CORRECTION : -- Ballard Power Systems Brief: Received Overnight Order from Siemens Mobilit..
MT
09/23BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS BRIEF : Received Overnight Order from Siemens Mobility
MT
09/23Ballard Power Systems Secures Order for 14 Fuel Cell Modules from Siemens Mobility
MT
09/22Siemens Mobility presents Mireo Plus B for the first time at InnoTrans 2022
AQ
09/22SIEMENS AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 379 M 68 429 M 68 429 M
Net income 2022 3 973 M 3 863 M 3 863 M
Net Debt 2022 37 922 M 36 871 M 36 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 77 876 M 75 718 M 75 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 98,63 €
Average target price 148,74 €
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-35.40%75 718
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.25%591 063
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.81%115 457
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.67%70 783
3M COMPANY-36.39%62 578
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-23.93%58 125