  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:47 2022-12-27 am EST
129.75 EUR   +0.94%
04:56aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:49aSiemens, Siemens Healthineers Provide Aid to Ukraine
MT
12/26Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to replace imported equipment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2022 | 04:56am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 58th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2022 / 10:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 58th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 19 December 2022 until and including 25 December 2022, a number of 139,640 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
19/12/2022 27,525 127.39714
20/12/2022 27,697 127.27745
21/12/2022 27,210 129.10896
22/12/2022 28,628 129.19030
23/12/2022 28,580 128.86530

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 25 December 2022 amounts to 17,315,353 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 27 December 2022

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522107  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522107&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 76 135 M 80 926 M 80 926 M
Net income 2023 6 461 M 6 867 M 6 867 M
Net Debt 2023 37 176 M 39 516 M 39 516 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 102 B 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 311 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 128,54 €
Average target price 151,12 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
