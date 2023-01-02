Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:50 2023-01-02 am EST
129.97 EUR   +0.25%
04:31aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Buyer of Siemens' leasing arm in Russia in search of new deals as Western firms leave
AQ
2022Siemens provides extensive aid for Ukraine
AQ
CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/02/2023 | 04:31am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / ​​​​​​​Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 59th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

02.01.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 59th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 26 December 2022 until and including 1 January 2023, a number of 111,817 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
27/12/2022 27,857 129.53477
28/12/2022 28,297 129.26765
29/12/2022 27,134 129.56058
30/12/2022 28,529 129.68167

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 1 January 2023 amounts to 17,427,170 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 2 January 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525179  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
2022Germany's DAX Closes Higher as Beijing Set to Reopen Borders
MT
2022Cms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Siemens, Siemens Healthineers Provide Aid to Ukraine
MT
2022Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to replace imported equi..
RE
2022SIEMENS AG : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
2022Siemens Taiwan Upbeat on Growth
MT
2022Siemens : Mobility to deliver a turnkey metro system for Sydney Metro – Western Sydn..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 76 135 M 81 367 M 81 367 M
Net income 2023 6 461 M 6 905 M 6 905 M
Net Debt 2023 37 176 M 39 731 M 39 731 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 103 B 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 311 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 129,64 €
Average target price 151,12 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG0.00%109 806
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.00%681 921
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%144 079
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY0.00%91 555
3M COMPANY0.00%69 104
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.0.00%67 673