  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:17:35 2023-01-30 am EST
143.76 EUR   -0.51%
05:05aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/29German business calls for close cooperation with Latin America
DP
01/27European Midday Briefing: Stock Gains Capped Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/30/2023 | 05:05am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / ​​​​​​​Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 63rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2023 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 63rd Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 23 January 2023 until and including 29 January 2023, a number of 44,189 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
23/01/2023 8,415 142.60963
24/01/2023 9,411 143.24864
25/01/2023 8,868 142.71630
26/01/2023 8,598 143.90840
27/01/2023 8,897 144.28479

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 29 January 2023 amounts to 17,648,922 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 30 January 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


30.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1546549  30.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 75 799 M 82 283 M 82 283 M
Net income 2023 6 394 M 6 940 M 6 940 M
Net Debt 2023 37 521 M 40 731 M 40 731 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 115 B 124 B 124 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 311 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 144,50 €
Average target price 156,31 €
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG11.46%124 319
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.88%139 930
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY27.86%90 943
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.71%70 859
3M COMPANY-3.89%63 300
HITACHI, LTD.3.29%49 875