  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:48:54 2023-02-20 am EST
144.67 EUR   -0.53%
04:38aOncimmune works with Siemens Healthineers on cancer therapy
AN
02/17In comeback, Commerzbank to join Germany's DAX blue-chip index
RE
02/17Dd : Siemens AG: Matthias Rebellius, sell
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

02/20/2023 | 04:39am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 66th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.02.2023 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 66th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 13 February 2023 until and including 19 February 2023, a number of 44,855 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
13/02/2023 8,273 145.54495
14/02/2023 9,604 145.76306
15/02/2023 8,242 146.96093
16/02/2023 9,477 147.70112
17/02/2023 9,259 145.13382

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 19 February 2023 amounts to 17,750,640 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 20 February 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1563919  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 76 559 M 81 637 M 81 637 M
Net income 2023 6 497 M 6 928 M 6 928 M
Net Debt 2023 37 682 M 40 182 M 40 182 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 115 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 145,44 €
Average target price 164,98 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG12.19%122 913
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.01%134 577
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY27.57%90 454
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.10%73 320
3M COMPANY-5.78%62 201
HITACHI, LTD.4.44%48 752