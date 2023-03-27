Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:19:46 2023-03-27 am EDT
141.61 EUR   +0.73%
04:46aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/23China's Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips and above - media
RE
03/23The long-running crisis at Japan's Toshiba
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

03/27/2023 | 04:46am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 71st Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

27.03.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 71st Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 20 March 2023 until and including 26 March 2023, a number of 45,040 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
20/03/2023 8,691 138.07599
21/03/2023 8,437 142.35128
22/03/2023 9,641 145.17807
23/03/2023 8,326 144.12900
24/03/2023 9,945 140.68875

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 26 March 2023 amounts to 17,976,842 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 27 March 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593053  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
