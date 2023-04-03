CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 72nd Interim Reporting
In the time period from 27 March 2023 until and including 2 April 2023, a number of 42,932 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|27/03/2023
|9,857
|141.96671
|28/03/2023
|8,369
|143.38887
|29/03/2023
|8,386
|145.82346
|30/03/2023
|8,158
|148.16928
|31/03/2023
|8,162
|148.93310
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 2 April 2023 amounts to 18,019,774 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 3 April 2023
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board