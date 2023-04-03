Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:08:12 2023-04-03 am EDT
148.11 EUR   -0.77%
04:35aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:15aGE Strikes 'Amicable' Settlement Over Wind Turbine Patent Conflicts with Siemens Gamesa
MT
12:17aSiemens Flags EUR1.6 Billion Rise in Siemens Energy Stake Value After Impairment Loss Reversal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04/03/2023 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 72nd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

03.04.2023 / 10:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 72nd Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 27 March 2023 until and including 2 April 2023, a number of 42,932 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
27/03/2023 9,857 141.96671
28/03/2023 8,369 143.38887
29/03/2023 8,386 145.82346
30/03/2023 8,158 148.16928
31/03/2023 8,162 148.93310

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 2 April 2023 amounts to 18,019,774 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 3 April 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1599525  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SIEMENS AG
04:35aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:15aGE Strikes 'Amicable' Settlement Over Wind Turbine Patent Conflicts with Siemens Gamesa
MT
12:17aSiemens Flags EUR1.6 Billion Rise in Siemens Energy Stake Value After Impairment Loss R..
MT
03/31Siemens to Register Impairment Reversal of Investment in Siemens Energy
DJ
03/31Siemens: Stake in Siemens Energy worth more again
DP
03/31Siemens partially reverses writedown on stake in former subsidiary Siemens Energy
RE
03/31Siemens : announces reversal of impairment loss of Siemens Energy at-equity investment
PU
03/31Siemens proves Digital Data Chain saves time and costs
AQ
03/31GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa
RE
03/31SIEMENS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 781 M 83 421 M 83 421 M
Net income 2023 6 579 M 7 148 M 7 148 M
Net Debt 2023 37 753 M 41 018 M 41 018 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 118 B 129 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 149,26 €
Average target price 170,60 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG15.13%128 526
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.66%675 657
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.82%127 695
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY46.87%104 231
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.51%74 209
3M COMPANY-12.35%57 965
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer