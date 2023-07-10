EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / ​​​​​​​Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 86th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10.07.2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 86th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 3 July 2023 until and including 9 July 2023, a number of 147,517 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price
03/07/202320,708149.56116
04/07/202331,197147.43856
05/07/202331,487146.07555
06/07/202331,935144.02362
07/07/202332,190142.88103

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 9 July 2023 amounts to 18,883,669 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 10 July 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


10.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet:www.siemens.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1676041  10.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676041&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp