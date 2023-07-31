EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 89th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

31.07.2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 89th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 24 July 2023 until and including 30 July 2023, a number of 95,555 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price
24/07/202319,384150.81435
25/07/202319,222150.87524
26/07/202319,239150.74099
27/07/202318,880153.60729
28/07/202318,830154.02271

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 30 July 2023 amounts to 19,248,121 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 31 July 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


Language:English
Company:Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet:www.siemens.com

 
