Share buyback – 99th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 2 October 2023 until and including 8 October 2023, a number of 290,295 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price
02/10/202348,842135.09863
03/10/202360,553133.75882
04/10/202360,591133.67415
05/10/202361,178132.39606
06/10/202359,131133.60288

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 8 October 2023 amounts to 21,329,177 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 9 October 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


