Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 110th Interim Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



27.12.2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 110th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 December 2023 until and including 24 December 2023, a number of 163,019 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 18/12/2023 33,910 165.09783 19/12/2023 32,409 166.87621 20/12/2023 32,301 168.96322 21/12/2023 32,149 168.16457 22/12/2023 32,250 168.04936

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 24 December 2023 amounts to 24,020,611 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 27 December 2023

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board