Share buyback – 113th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 14 January 2024, a number of 170,921 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
08/01/2024 34,871 160.58414
09/01/2024 33,928 159.17613
10/01/2024 33,739 160.05910
11/01/2024 34,677 161.45161
12/01/2024 33,706 162.64672

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 14 January 2024 amounts to 24,422,450 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 15 January 2024

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


