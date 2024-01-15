CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
January 15, 2024 at 04:32 am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 113th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
15.01.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no.596/2014
Share buyback – 113th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 14 January 2024, a number of 170,921 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price
08/01/2024
34,871
160.58414
09/01/2024
33,928
159.17613
10/01/2024
33,739
160.05910
11/01/2024
34,677
161.45161
12/01/2024
33,706
162.64672
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 14 January 2024 amounts to 24,422,450 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 15 January 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
