EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



19.02.2024 / 12:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 18 February 2024 a number of 165,063 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 12/02/2024 36,208 165.61346 13/02/2024 30,387 162.93225 14/02/2024 30,306 163.33811 15/02/2024 36,248 166.86281 16/02/2024 31,914 168.67585

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 18 February 2024 amounts to 165,063 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 19 February 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board