CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
June 17, 2024 at 04:32 am EDT
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
17.06.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 10 June 2024 until and including 16 June 2024, a number of 292,404 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price in Xetra trading
10/06/2024
51,923
173.34247
11/06/2024
60,342
173.43749
12/06/2024
51,421
175.45937
13/06/2024
62,954
174.04207
14/06/2024
65,764
167.07449
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.siemens.com/share-buyback-2024-2029).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 16 June 2024 amounts to 2,082,170 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 17 June 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Siemens AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- digital industrial equipment (28.2%): automated production, assembly, logistics and monitoring systems, etc.;
- medical equipment (27.8%): medical imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics and hearing aid systems, etc.;
- smart building and infrastructure solutions (25.6%): energy transition solutions, HVAC products (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), building security systems (fire detection and protection systems, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.), building management systems, etc.;
- mobility solutions and systems (13.5%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, digital and cloud-based solutions, etc.
The remaining net sales (4.9%) are primarily from financial activities (leasing, equipment and project financing, financial consulting services, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (16.3%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (30.8%), the United States (23.9%), America (5.2%), Asia and Australia (23.8%).