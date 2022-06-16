Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43 2022-06-16 am EDT
102.30 EUR   -6.13%
Canada reports talks with Germany on Siemens-made Nord Stream 1 equipment
RE
Latest Finland reactor delay raises winter power supply concerns
RE
Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle
RE
Canada reports talks with Germany on Siemens-made Nord Stream 1 equipment

06/16/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Thursday it was in talks with Germany to resolve an issue with a Siemens Energy turbine for Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline that was sent to Canada for maintenance, reducing gas supply to Europe.

The capacity of Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 pipeline to supply gas to Europe is partly constrained as sanctions on Russia make it impossible for German equipment supplier Siemens to return the turbine being maintained in Canada, the companies said earlier this week.

"The government of Canada is in active discussions with Germany about the turbines in question, and we are working to reach a resolution," a spokesman for Canada's Natural Resources Minister said in a statement.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom has cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels in recent days citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy SIEGn.DE in Canada.

Moscow said Thursday more delays in repairs could lead to suspending all flows, putting a brake on Europe's race to refill its gas inventories.

Siemens said in a statement this week that it supplied so-called aeroderivative gas turbines for a compressor station for Nord Stream 1 in 2009.

These were manufactured in Canada and needed to be regularly sent back for maintenance, Siemens Energy said, adding one of the turbines was currently being overhauled in Montreal.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
