MUNICH/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the crisis at power engineering group Siemens Energy, the German government is pushing its major shareholder Siemens for billions of euros in support, according to sources. The federal government is prepared to provide loan guarantees worth 8 billion euros, the Bloomberg news agency reported Monday shortly before the close of business, citing people familiar with the matter. Siemens Energy is currently seeking guarantees totaling 16 billion euros, the report added. According to the government, the former parent company Siemens, together with the banks, should be responsible for the rest of this sum.

Meanwhile, Siemens Energy plans to sell part of its stake in a listed Indian offshoot to its former parent company, according to people familiar with the matter. In total, the 24 percent stake in India's Siemens Ltd. is currently worth 3.3 billion euros, they said.

The German Economics Ministry confirmed close talks when asked by Bloomberg, but gave no further details. Siemens Energy declined to comment and no one at Siemens could initially be reached. Siemens Energy shares reacted positively to the news shortly before the close of the stock exchange: After last week's share price plunge, it exited Monday's trading session up 12.7 percent.

Last Thursday, Siemens Energy had confirmed talks with partner banks and the German government, among others. The aim was to "secure access to a growing volume of guarantees that will enable the expected strong growth." As a result, the stock had exited trading with a loss of more than 35 percent./stw/he