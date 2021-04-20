Cybersecurity: Siemens Mobility succeeds in taking important step in product development

To meet the new standard, Siemens Mobility implemented a secure product development process for control components as well as public and operational information technologies in accordance with the IEC 62443 4-1 standard. Siemens Mobility takes a holistic approach to IT security, which includes the entire product lifecycle and supply chain.

When integrating individual components into an overall vehicle system with safety-critical and non-safety-critical IT systems, the development process plays an important role in achieving cybersecurity goals in the overall rail system. Therefore, Siemens Mobility has decided to focus its certification activities now on the development process of products.