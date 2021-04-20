Log in
Cybersecurity: Siemens Mobility succeeds in taking important step in product development

04/20/2021 | 07:53am EDT
To meet the new standard, Siemens Mobility implemented a secure product development process for control components as well as public and operational information technologies in accordance with the IEC 62443 4-1 standard. Siemens Mobility takes a holistic approach to IT security, which includes the entire product lifecycle and supply chain.

When integrating individual components into an overall vehicle system with safety-critical and non-safety-critical IT systems, the development process plays an important role in achieving cybersecurity goals in the overall rail system. Therefore, Siemens Mobility has decided to focus its certification activities now on the development process of products.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
