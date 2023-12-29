Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martina
Last name(s): Merz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
169.2986 EUR 150675.7200 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
169.2986 EUR 150675.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
