Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Bäumler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
169.0600 EUR 42265.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
169.0600 EUR 42265.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
92725  28.06.2024 CET/CEST

