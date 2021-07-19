DGAP-CMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 114th Interim Reporting Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 2021-07-19 / 10:18 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 114^th Interim Reporting In the time period from 12 July 2021 until and including 18 July 2021, a number of 3,706 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018. Shares were bought back as follows: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 12/07/2021 750 132.57867 13/07/2021 750 134.44325 14/07/2021 706 133.65635 15/07/2021 750 130.87608 16/07/2021 750 129.78109

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 18 July 2021 amounts to 28,661,848 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 19 July 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft The Managing Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

