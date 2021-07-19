Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 07/19 04:30:20 am
127.31 EUR   -1.62%
04:19aDGAP-CMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DJ
03:13aNEWSROOM : Siemens Financial Services
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
DGAP-CMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07/19/2021 | 04:19am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), 
para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 114th Interim Reporting 
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 
2021-07-19 / 10:18 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 
Share buyback - 114^th Interim Reporting 
In the time period from 12 July 2021 until and including 18 July 2021, a number of 3,706 shares were bought back within 
the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 
disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated 
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018. 
Shares were bought back as follows: 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares  Weighted average price 
  12/07/2021                750                    132.57867 
  13/07/2021                750                    134.44325 
  14/07/2021                706                    133.65635 
  15/07/2021                750                    130.87608 
  16/07/2021                750                    129.78109

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 18 July 2021 amounts to 28,661,848 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 19 July 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft The Managing Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 
              Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.siemens.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1219837 2021-07-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

