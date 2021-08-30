DGAP-CMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 120th Interim Reporting Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-30 / 10:00 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 120^th Interim Reporting In the time period from 23 August 2021 until and including 29 August 2021, a number of 3,693 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 23/08/2021 749 139.13295 24/08/2021 750 140.12424 25/08/2021 733 139.24608 26/08/2021 750 138.66976 27/08/2021 711 139.40096

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 29 August 2021 amounts to 28,684,113 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 30 August 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft The Managing Board

