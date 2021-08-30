Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08/30/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 120th Interim Reporting Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-30 / 10:00 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 120^th Interim Reporting In the time period from 23 August 2021 until and including 29 August 2021, a number of 3,693 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows: 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares  Weighted average price 
  23/08/2021                749                    139.13295 
  24/08/2021                750                    140.12424 
  25/08/2021                733                    139.24608 
  26/08/2021                750                    138.66976 
  27/08/2021                711                    139.40096

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 29 August 2021 amounts to 28,684,113 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 30 August 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft The Managing Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 
              Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.siemens.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229567 2021-08-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

All news about SIEMENS AG
04:03aSIEMENS : Training at Siemens rises to challenges posed by digitalization
PU
04:01aDGAP-CMS : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/27Siemens Gamesa to end China onshore sales, raise wind turbines prices 3-5% - ..
RE
08/27SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : To Exit China, Hike Wind Turbine Prices
MT
08/26SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08/25SIEMENS : OBB acquires 21 additional Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility; Fou..
AQ
08/25SIEMENS ENERGY : PM Confers With Siemens Energy Officials On Developing Green Hy..
AQ
08/25SIEMENS AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/25PRESS RELEASE : Digital Equity Initiatives in Independence/Blue Springs
DJ
08/25ELEKTA : Medical equipment maker Elekta sees higher supply chain costs, shares f..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 395 M 72 438 M 72 438 M
Net income 2021 5 999 M 7 078 M 7 078 M
Net Debt 2021 34 594 M 40 817 M 40 817 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 112 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 299 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 140,68 €
Average target price 164,90 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG19.71%132 542
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.89%648 504
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.67%159 579
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.79%116 444
3M COMPANY11.59%112 863
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.13%72 644