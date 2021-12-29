Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
EGYPT AIMS TO OFFER POWER PLANTS BUILT WITH SIEMENS IN THE STOCK MARKET - CABINET STATEMENT

12/29/2021 | 11:55am EST
© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 66 854 M 75 907 M 75 907 M
Net income 2022 6 423 M 7 293 M 7 293 M
Net Debt 2022 35 300 M 40 080 M 40 080 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 123 B 139 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 152,82 €
Average target price 166,96 €
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG30.04%138 665
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.29.26%667 520
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.66%142 538
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY9.51%104 607
3M COMPANY1.63%102 366
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.19.55%77 124