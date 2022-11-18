Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:37 2022-11-18 pm EST
132.08 EUR   +1.93%
12:47pElizabeth Holmes arrives in court to face sentencing for Theranos fraud
RE
07:47aSiemens - Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022, Strong fourth quarter finish
AQ
06:11aMarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 18, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elizabeth Holmes arrives in court to face sentencing for Theranos fraud

11/18/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov 18 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrived on Friday at a federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif., where she is scheduled to be sentenced for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will sentence Holmes on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy. A jury convicted Holmes, 38, in January following a trial that spanned three months.

Prosecutors, who are seeking a 15-year prison sentence, called Holmes' fraud "among the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other district has seen."

Defendants in other major fraud cases have received sentences ranging from 10 to 25 years, prosecutors said in court papers. Examples included Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling who was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his conviction on charges stemming from the company's spectacular collapse.

But Holmes' attorneys have asked that she receive a more lenient sentence of 18 months of home confinement, followed by community service, urging the judge not to make her a "martyr to public passion."

More than 130 friends, family, investors and former Theranos employees submitted letters to Davila urging leniency.

They included U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who said Holmes "can, despite mistakes, make the world a better place."

Prosecutors said Holmes misrepresented Theranos' technology and finances, including by claiming that its miniaturized blood testing machine was able to run an array of tests from a few drops of blood. The company secretly relied on conventional machines from other companies to run patients' tests, prosecutors said.

Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos Inc promised to revolutionize how patients receive diagnoses by replacing traditional labs with small machines envisioned for use in homes, drugstores and even on the battlefield.

Forbes dubbed Holmes the world's youngest female self-made billionaire in 2014, when she was 30 and her stake in Theranos was worth $4.5 billion.

But the startup collapsed after a series of articles in the Wall Street Journal in 2015 questioned its technology.

At trial, prosecutors said Holmes engaged in fraud by lying to investors about Theranos' technology and finances rather than allowing the company to fail.

Holmes testified in her own defense, saying she believed her statements were accurate at the time.

Though she was convicted on three counts, Holmes was acquitted on four other counts alleging she defrauded patients who paid for Theranos tests.

Davila has denied Holmes' requests to overturn her convictions, saying they were supported by the evidence at trial.

After the sentence has been imposed, Holmes can challenge those rulings and her sentence at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York and Dan Levine in San Jose; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SIEMENS AG
12:47pElizabeth Holmes arrives in court to face sentencing for Theranos fraud
RE
07:47aSiemens - Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022, Strong fourth quarter finish
AQ
06:11aMarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 18, 2..
MS
06:09aElizabeth Holmes faces sentencing Friday for defrauding Theranos investors
RE
05:04aVolkswagen in talks with pre-IPO investors for battery unit - sources
RE
04:37aSIEMENS AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:35aSIEMENS AG : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:26aSpanish Unions Slam Nonexistent Efforts to Secure Employment in Siemens Gamesa Takeover
MT
03:38aSIEMENS AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 492 M 72 777 M 72 777 M
Net income 2022 3 818 M 3 942 M 3 942 M
Net Debt 2022 38 320 M 39 563 M 39 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 102 B 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 129,58 €
Average target price 148,11 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-15.13%105 630
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.30%677 026
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.88%144 220
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-10.13%93 303
3M COMPANY-28.42%70 281
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-7.76%69 562