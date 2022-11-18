Elizabeth Holmes arrives in court to face sentencing for Theranos fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov 18 (Reuters) - Theranos founder
Elizabeth Holmes arrived on Friday at a federal courthouse in
San Jose, Calif., where she is scheduled to be sentenced for
defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will sentence Holmes on
three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy. A
jury convicted Holmes, 38, in January following a trial that
spanned three months.
Prosecutors, who are seeking a 15-year prison sentence,
called Holmes' fraud "among the most substantial white collar
offenses Silicon Valley or any other district has seen."
Defendants in other major fraud cases have received
sentences ranging from 10 to 25 years, prosecutors said in court
papers. Examples included Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling who was
sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his conviction on
charges stemming from the company's spectacular collapse.
But Holmes' attorneys have asked that she receive a more
lenient sentence of 18 months of home confinement, followed by
community service, urging the judge not to make her a "martyr to
public passion."
More than 130 friends, family, investors and former Theranos
employees submitted letters to Davila urging leniency.
They included U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey,
who said Holmes "can, despite mistakes, make the world a better
place."
Prosecutors said Holmes misrepresented Theranos' technology
and finances, including by claiming that its miniaturized blood
testing machine was able to run an array of tests from a few
drops of blood. The company secretly relied on conventional
machines from other companies to run patients' tests,
prosecutors said.
Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos Inc promised to
revolutionize how patients receive diagnoses by replacing
traditional labs with small machines envisioned for use in
homes, drugstores and even on the battlefield.
Forbes dubbed Holmes the world's youngest female self-made
billionaire in 2014, when she was 30 and her stake in Theranos
was worth $4.5 billion.
But the startup collapsed after a series of articles in the
Wall Street Journal in 2015 questioned its technology.
At trial, prosecutors said Holmes engaged in fraud by lying
to investors about Theranos' technology and finances rather than
allowing the company to fail.
Holmes testified in her own defense, saying she believed her
statements were accurate at the time.
Though she was convicted on three counts, Holmes was
acquitted on four other counts alleging she defrauded patients
who paid for Theranos tests.
Davila has denied Holmes' requests to overturn her
convictions, saying they were supported by the evidence at
trial.
After the sentence has been imposed, Holmes can challenge
those rulings and her sentence at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals.
