  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/04 02:00:41 am
138.02 EUR   +0.88%
01:45aFinland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/03Siemens to Allocate $6.3 BIllion for Development of New Products, Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

02/04/2022 | 01:45am EST
HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Regular electricity production at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been postponed to late February, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in a statement late on Thursday.

The reactor was expected to come to the national power grid in January, but during testing the operator said it found the plant's control functions needed to be modified.

Olkiluoto 3 was meant to be finished in 2009, but the project was beset by technological setbacks that led to a lengthy legal battle https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tvo-areva-olkiluoto-settlement-idUSKCN1GN0R5 between TVO and the plant's machinery suppliers France's Areva and Germany's Siemens. (Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 67 137 M 76 764 M 67 137 M
Net income 2022 6 445 M 7 369 M 6 445 M
Net Debt 2022 35 537 M 40 633 M 35 537 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 110 B 125 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 136,82 €
Average target price 171,24 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-10.39%125 426
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.85%713 851
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.04%142 882
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.08%107 615
3M COMPANY-7.45%95 304
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.17%74 066