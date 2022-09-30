France's Areva Says Finnish Nuclear Reactor Enters Final Test Phase

By Giulia Petroni

France's Areva SA said Friday that the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant is entering the final phase of testing and has reached full power of around 1.6 gigawatts.

The much-delayed OL3 reactor, which has been under construction since 2005, was built by a consortium led by Areva and Siemens AG on Finland's southwestern coast.

During the testing phase, the plant has produced more than one terawatt of electricity for the Finnish grid, said Areva, which is majority-owned by the French state.

Along with Siemens and operator Teollisuuden Voima Oyj, the company said it is fully mobilized to complete the long final testing phase at 100% power. This will lead to the contractual acceptance of the plant.

