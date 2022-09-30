Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:28 2022-09-30 am EDT
99.61 EUR   +1.37%
05:02aFrance's Areva Says Finnish Nuclear Reactor Enters Final Test Phase
DJ
03:34aSiemens : Eckard Eberle appointed as new CEO of Siemens Global Business Services
PU
09/29Siemens Gamesa to Lay Off 2,900 Workers in Europe in Turnaround Strategy
MT
France's Areva Says Finnish Nuclear Reactor Enters Final Test Phase

09/30/2022 | 05:02am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


France's Areva SA said Friday that the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant is entering the final phase of testing and has reached full power of around 1.6 gigawatts.

The much-delayed OL3 reactor, which has been under construction since 2005, was built by a consortium led by Areva and Siemens AG on Finland's southwestern coast.

During the testing phase, the plant has produced more than one terawatt of electricity for the Finnish grid, said Areva, which is majority-owned by the French state.

Along with Siemens and operator Teollisuuden Voima Oyj, the company said it is fully mobilized to complete the long final testing phase at 100% power. This will lead to the contractual acceptance of the plant.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 0501ET

