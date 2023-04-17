Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:26:30 2023-04-17 am EDT
146.61 EUR   +0.31%
07:17aSiemens : FREYR to scale battery cell gigafactory production with Siemens Xcelerator
PU
07:17aSiemens : Mobility awarded contract to deliver CBTC on Singapore's 8th & longest fully-underground MRT Cross Island Line
PU
07:03aFreyr Battery teams up with Siemens on gigafactories
RE
Freyr Battery teams up with Siemens on gigafactories

04/17/2023 | 07:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland

BERLIN (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based Freyr Battery sealed its partnership with Siemens at the Hannover Messe conference on Monday, making the German technology company its preferred supplier in automation and digitalization technology.

Freyr plans to equip its planned gigafactories in Norway and the United States with Siemens technology, and the two companies will join forces along the entire battery design and manufacturing process, the firms said in a statement.

"This relationship is much broader than the usual customer-supplier relationship and is strategic in nature," Freyr chief executive Tom Einar Jensen told Reuters.

Instead of the conventional 18 production steps, Freyr wants to make do with eight, he said, adding: "With Siemens, we can ramp up production faster and better, and with a much lower reject rate. That normally takes up to 36 months, we want to do it in half that time at most."

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREYR BATTERY -1.08% 8.26 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
SIEMENS AG 0.30% 146.62 Delayed Quote.12.74%
Financials
Sales 2023 76 870 M 84 491 M 84 491 M
Net income 2023 6 874 M 7 556 M 7 556 M
Net Debt 2023 37 172 M 40 858 M 40 858 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 3,09%
Capitalization 116 B 127 B 127 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 146,16 €
Average target price 172,31 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%89 376
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.89%69 829
