  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2022-11-17 am EST
130.11 EUR   +7.42%
03:28aSiemens to separate out 3 billion euro motors and drives business
RE
03:22aSIEMENS AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:21aSIEMENS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German shares lead Europe higher after Siemens' profit beat

11/17/2022 | 03:03am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - German shares led the gains among European stocks at the open on Thursday as Siemens jumped after posting an upbeat quarterly profit, while investors awaited the UK budget, which is expected to restore confidence in Britain's economy.

Germany's DAX index rose 0.9%, while the continent-wide STOXX 600 index gained 0.3% by 0810 GMT.

Siemens jumped 7.2% after the engineering and technology group also said its factory hardware and software continued to witness strong demand.

The European industrial goods index added 0.8%.

Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce spending cuts and tax raises at the Autumn Statement later in the day, which he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak say are needed to restore investor confidence after the former government's failed "mini budget" less than two months ago.

London's FTSE 100 index was 0.2% lower ahead of the announcement, which is due at about 1130 GMT. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.81% 14357.17 Delayed Quote.-10.39%
FTSE 100 -0.19% 7339.98 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
SIEMENS AG 8.07% 130.4 Delayed Quote.-20.67%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.42% 996.89 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 492 M 73 330 M 73 330 M
Net income 2022 3 818 M 3 972 M 3 972 M
Net Debt 2022 38 320 M 39 863 M 39 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 95 634 M 99 484 M 99 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 121,12 €
Average target price 145,80 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
