German shares lead Europe higher after Siemens' profit beat

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
Nov 17 (Reuters) - German shares led the gains among
European stocks at the open on Thursday as Siemens jumped after
posting an upbeat quarterly profit, while investors awaited the
UK budget, which is expected to restore confidence in Britain's
economy.
Germany's DAX index rose 0.9%, while the
continent-wide STOXX 600 index gained 0.3% by 0810 GMT.
Siemens jumped 7.2% after the engineering and
technology group also said its factory hardware and software
continued to witness strong demand.
The European industrial goods index added 0.8%.
Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to
announce spending cuts and tax raises at the Autumn Statement
later in the day, which he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak say
are needed to restore investor confidence after the former
government's failed "mini budget" less than two months ago.
London's FTSE 100 index was 0.2% lower ahead of the
announcement, which is due at about 1130 GMT.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)