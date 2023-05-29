Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16:23 2023-05-29 am EDT
157.19 EUR   +0.33%
02:39aGoldman raises target for Siemens to 245 euros - 'Buy'
DP
01:47aSIEMENS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/26Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 05/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
Goldman raises target for Siemens to 245 euros - 'Buy'

05/29/2023 | 02:39am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs raised its price target for Siemens to 245 euros from 218 euros and kept its rating at "buy." The papers of the Munich-based company are "persistently undervalued," analyst Daniela Costa wrote in a study on Friday evening. Key to a revaluation remains the simplification of the portfolio, she said. She raised her sales forecast for the fiscal year after a strong second fiscal quarter./ag/edh

Original study publication date: 26.05.2023 / 19:18 / BST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 77 980 M 83 464 M 83 464 M
Net income 2023 7 954 M 8 514 M 8 514 M
Net Debt 2023 36 913 M 39 509 M 39 509 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 124 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 316 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 156,68 €
Average target price 179,28 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG20.86%132 908
ACCENTURE PLC13.78%191 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.22%147 439
IBM-8.52%117 038
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%87 780
INFOSYS LIMITED-12.65%66 185
