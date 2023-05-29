Goldman raises target for Siemens to 245 euros - 'Buy'

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs raised its price target for Siemens to 245 euros from 218 euros and kept its rating at "buy." The papers of the Munich-based company are "persistently undervalued," analyst Daniela Costa wrote in a study on Friday evening. Key to a revaluation remains the simplification of the portfolio, she said. She raised her sales forecast for the fiscal year after a strong second fiscal quarter./ag/edh

Original study publication date: 26.05.2023 / 19:18 / BST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------