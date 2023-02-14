Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:28 2023-02-14 am EST
145.02 EUR   -0.78%
02/14Great reservations about robots outside of production and logistics
DP
02/14Hungarian Minister Says Germany 'Blocking' Siemens Energy Shipments for Nuclear Project
MT
02/14Siemens Places EUR60 Million Bond on Blockchain
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Great reservations about robots outside of production and logistics

02/14/2023 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KONSTANZ (dpa-AFX) - People in Germany find it difficult to imagine robots taking over the tasks of skilled workers in many economic and social areas. In a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov on behalf of the Constance-based robotics specialist Fruitcore Robotics, the use of robots in the areas of "school, kindergarten and education" as well as in the police or military met with great reservations in particular. Only 3.8 percent of those surveyed thought that robots should take over tasks from specialists in the education sector, while the figure for internal and external security was 6.8 percent.

The greatest acceptance for the use of robots was still in the area of "warehousing, logistics and transport". Here, just under one in two respondents (48.9 percent) would agree to skilled workers' jobs being taken over by robots. For the manufacturing segment, the approval rate is still 39.2 percent. In retail and supermarkets, on the other hand, only 22.5 percent approve of skilled labor jobs being taken over by machines. At 21.3 percent, approval is also weak in construction and the skilled trades, even though there is also a major shortage of skilled workers in this sector and robots can now be used productively.

The further the subject areas move away from the core areas of application of robotics in production and logistics, the more difficult it is for respondents to imagine an active role for robots. In the case of household management, just under one in five (19.3 percent) can still do so. For catering, the approval rating is 16.3 percent. The tasks of civil servants, employees and workers in public administration cannot be performed by a robot either, according to the respondents. Only 13.2 percent of people in Germany would welcome this.

There are also major reservations about the use of robots in the "support/customer service" sector, although in practice text robots are already often used here or support employees in their work. Only 13 percent of those surveyed would find it okay if robots took over tasks from skilled workers here. And those surveyed would also prefer to deal with humans in hotels or other tourist facilities. Only 9.5 percent are in favor of using robots in this sector.

The good approval ratings in the areas of production and logistics were not surprising, says Jens Riegger, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Fruitcore Robotics. "These are areas where robots are already common today." But there are also smaller, less expensive models that can be controlled with user-friendly software, so-called "digital robots," he said. These are also suitable for use beyond the traditional areas, he said./chd/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -0.51% 31.11 Delayed Quote.10.87%
SIEMENS AG -0.78% 145.02 Delayed Quote.11.86%
All news about SIEMENS AG
02/14Great reservations about robots outside of production and logistics
DP
02/14Hungarian Minister Says Germany 'Blocking' Siemens Energy Shipments for Nuclear Project
MT
02/14Siemens Places EUR60 Million Bond on Blockchain
MT
02/14Siemens : issues first digital bond on blockchain
PU
02/14SIEMENS AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/14EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Brace for U.S. CPI Data
DJ
02/13Siemens Gamesa Plans New York Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility
MT
02/13Dd : Siemens AG: Michael Sigmund, Order to purchase Siemens shares in the amount of 33,134..
EQ
02/13Cms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/13Regional Plan Association appoints Siemens' Anthony Casciano to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 546 M 82 158 M 82 158 M
Net income 2023 6 480 M 6 955 M 6 955 M
Net Debt 2023 37 498 M 40 246 M 40 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 115 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 311 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 145,02 €
Average target price 163,55 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG11.86%124 144
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.10%135 880
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.88%90 062
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.6.91%73 055
3M COMPANY-3.87%63 462
HITACHI, LTD.4.44%49 342