Great reservations about robots outside of production and logistics

KONSTANZ (dpa-AFX) - People in Germany find it difficult to imagine robots taking over the tasks of skilled workers in many economic and social areas. In a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov on behalf of the Constance-based robotics specialist Fruitcore Robotics, the use of robots in the areas of "school, kindergarten and education" as well as in the police or military met with great reservations in particular. Only 3.8 percent of those surveyed thought that robots should take over tasks from specialists in the education sector, while the figure for internal and external security was 6.8 percent.

The greatest acceptance for the use of robots was still in the area of "warehousing, logistics and transport". Here, just under one in two respondents (48.9 percent) would agree to skilled workers' jobs being taken over by robots. For the manufacturing segment, the approval rate is still 39.2 percent. In retail and supermarkets, on the other hand, only 22.5 percent approve of skilled labor jobs being taken over by machines. At 21.3 percent, approval is also weak in construction and the skilled trades, even though there is also a major shortage of skilled workers in this sector and robots can now be used productively.

The further the subject areas move away from the core areas of application of robotics in production and logistics, the more difficult it is for respondents to imagine an active role for robots. In the case of household management, just under one in five (19.3 percent) can still do so. For catering, the approval rating is 16.3 percent. The tasks of civil servants, employees and workers in public administration cannot be performed by a robot either, according to the respondents. Only 13.2 percent of people in Germany would welcome this.

There are also major reservations about the use of robots in the "support/customer service" sector, although in practice text robots are already often used here or support employees in their work. Only 13 percent of those surveyed would find it okay if robots took over tasks from skilled workers here. And those surveyed would also prefer to deal with humans in hotels or other tourist facilities. Only 9.5 percent are in favor of using robots in this sector.

The good approval ratings in the areas of production and logistics were not surprising, says Jens Riegger, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Fruitcore Robotics. "These are areas where robots are already common today." But there are also smaller, less expensive models that can be controlled with user-friendly software, so-called "digital robots," he said. These are also suitable for use beyond the traditional areas, he said./chd/DP/zb