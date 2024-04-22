HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - The world's largest exhibition for mechanical and electrical engineering begins in Hanover on Monday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the Prime Minister of this year's partner country Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, officially opened the Hannover Messe on Sunday evening. Up to and including Friday, around 4000 exhibitors will be presenting their innovations in the capital of Lower Saxony. There is also an extensive program of specialist conferences.

Scholz will get an overview during the traditional Chancellor's tour. Prior to this, the industry associations BDI, VDMA and ZVEI will give their assessments of the current situation and future developments in 2024. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has also announced his attendance. In the afternoon, Habeck will present a new standard for climate-friendly steel together with the German Steel Federation. In the evening, Habeck will speak at the trade fair's European policy reception.

The industrial show will focus on artificial intelligence, climate-friendly production, solutions for the energy transition and hydrogen as an energy source. Exhibitors from 60 countries are taking part. Numerous technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Dell, SAP, Siemens and Bosch will also be represented. There are also a number of medium-sized companies and more than 300 start-ups. More than 500 exhibitors are dedicated to the topic of hydrogen alone./fjo/DP/zb