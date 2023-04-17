Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:23 2023-04-14 am EDT
146.16 EUR   +1.30%
12:01aHannover Messe opens - Scholz: 'Glad it's starting again'
DP
04/15First turbine rises at Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park – 68 more to follow
AQ
04/14Brightline to implement inventory and reservation system
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hannover Messe opens - Scholz: 'Glad it's starting again'

04/17/2023 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - After three years of Corona restrictions, the world's largest industrial show Hannover Messe is back in full swing. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the president of the partner country Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and representatives from business and politics opened the exhibition on Sunday evening. With around 4,000 participants, the exhibition aims to return to the pre-pandemic period. Until Friday (April 21), it will showcase innovations in mechanical and plant engineering, electrical engineering and climate protection technologies.

Scholz is hoping for impetus for a competitive industry and the transformation toward CO2 neutrality. "I am very happy that the Hannover Messe is starting again," said the SPD politician. It had been cancelled in 2020 and then had to greatly reduce its program. In the current, larger edition, the focus is now on a number of central topics "that have something to do with the industrial awakening that we are planning in Germany," said Scholz - and with "the upswing that is possible if we push ahead with all the investments that are necessary for us to remain a leading industrial nation."

Criticism came from the business community that some EU countries, such as Germany, were losing their attractiveness as business locations. In the view of industry, this is due to high energy prices, too much bureaucracy and excessively long approval procedures. Scholz stressed that it is important that "we are on board when it comes to operating in a CO2-neutral manner, while at the same time making it possible for good jobs to be created here in the country." Other focal points in Hanover include technologies for more efficient use of energy, dealing with artificial intelligence and the hydrogen economy.

Scholz stressed that progress must be made more quickly, especially in implementing the energy transition: "So much has fallen by the wayside in recent years. But we are now catching up." In order to achieve the climate protection targets, up to five wind turbines would have to be installed in Germany every day on average, as well as solar plants covering an area of more than 40 soccer fields. "That will be a tour de force."

The increased pace of planning and setting up the first terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the start of the war in Ukraine should now be "the benchmark," Scholz said. However, he added, the shortage of skilled workers, especially in technical professions, is just as much of a problem, and more experts from abroad are needed to alleviate it.

Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) cited the technology agreement with Taiwan as an example of good international cooperation. "Let's always take such steps where they are possible, let's dare in research and in business!" she said. China, which lays claim to Taiwan, had sharply criticized her visit to Taipei in March. But in Germany, too, "we have to do our homework and remain an attractive partner," Stark-Watzinger said. Global competition has become tougher, he said.

Gunther Kegel, head of the German Electrical and Digital Manufacturers' Association (ZVEI), called on policymakers to do more to promote innovation and cut red tape more decisively. "Companies have made dramatic gains in digital competence," he said. However, overregulation and overly detailed requirements "now represent a burden that is almost impossible to bear, especially for our smaller and medium-sized companies." Scholz conceded, "We need less bureaucracy and faster procedures." Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) said it was "a time when innovations are urgently needed and required."

Widodo announced that his country - the largest economy in Southeast Asia - also wants to gradually switch to a "green" energy supply in the coming years. Damage to the rainforest and forest fires has already been reduced, and all Indonesian coal-fired power plants are to be taken off the grid by 2050. Investors from Germany are "invited to help build this "green" economy," he said. Scholz said he was committed to ensuring that the long-discussed free trade agreement between the EU and Indonesia would soon take shape. "This would create a common economic area with well over 700 million people in one fell swoop."

Human rights activists from Indonesia and representatives of Amnesty International demonstrated outside the convention center in Hanover. With a vigil, they criticized that the rights of inhabitants of raw material extraction areas and mining regions are often violated./jap/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 2.17% 31.51 Delayed Quote.12.30%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.94% 571.163 Real-time Quote.12.42%
SIEMENS AG 1.30% 146.16 Delayed Quote.12.74%
All news about SIEMENS AG
12:01aHannover Messe opens - Scholz: 'Glad it's starting again'
DP
04/15First turbine rises at Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park – 68 more to follo..
AQ
04/14Brightline to implement inventory and reservation system
AQ
04/14Siemens : Vectron receives approval for Scandinavian Corridor
PU
04/14AI chat systems conquer production halls in industry
DP
04/13SIEMENS AG : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04/13German Equities Blink Green as Consumer Inflation Slows
MT
04/13General Motors names Siemens a 2022 Supplier of the Year; Siemens receives 6th Supplier..
AQ
04/13Siemens : to add new simulation software for drives to Industrial Operations X offering
PU
04/13Siemens innovates with new sensor bushing, protection and indication devices
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 870 M 84 491 M 84 491 M
Net income 2023 6 892 M 7 576 M 7 576 M
Net Debt 2023 37 172 M 40 858 M 40 858 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 3,09%
Capitalization 116 B 127 B 127 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 146,16 €
Average target price 172,31 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.22%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.05%89 376
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.89%69 829
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer