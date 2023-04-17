Hannover Messe opens - Scholz: 'Glad it's starting again'

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - After three years of Corona restrictions, the world's largest industrial show Hannover Messe is back in full swing. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the president of the partner country Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and representatives from business and politics opened the exhibition on Sunday evening. With around 4,000 participants, the exhibition aims to return to the pre-pandemic period. Until Friday (April 21), it will showcase innovations in mechanical and plant engineering, electrical engineering and climate protection technologies.

Scholz is hoping for impetus for a competitive industry and the transformation toward CO2 neutrality. "I am very happy that the Hannover Messe is starting again," said the SPD politician. It had been cancelled in 2020 and then had to greatly reduce its program. In the current, larger edition, the focus is now on a number of central topics "that have something to do with the industrial awakening that we are planning in Germany," said Scholz - and with "the upswing that is possible if we push ahead with all the investments that are necessary for us to remain a leading industrial nation."

Criticism came from the business community that some EU countries, such as Germany, were losing their attractiveness as business locations. In the view of industry, this is due to high energy prices, too much bureaucracy and excessively long approval procedures. Scholz stressed that it is important that "we are on board when it comes to operating in a CO2-neutral manner, while at the same time making it possible for good jobs to be created here in the country." Other focal points in Hanover include technologies for more efficient use of energy, dealing with artificial intelligence and the hydrogen economy.

Scholz stressed that progress must be made more quickly, especially in implementing the energy transition: "So much has fallen by the wayside in recent years. But we are now catching up." In order to achieve the climate protection targets, up to five wind turbines would have to be installed in Germany every day on average, as well as solar plants covering an area of more than 40 soccer fields. "That will be a tour de force."

The increased pace of planning and setting up the first terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the start of the war in Ukraine should now be "the benchmark," Scholz said. However, he added, the shortage of skilled workers, especially in technical professions, is just as much of a problem, and more experts from abroad are needed to alleviate it.

Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) cited the technology agreement with Taiwan as an example of good international cooperation. "Let's always take such steps where they are possible, let's dare in research and in business!" she said. China, which lays claim to Taiwan, had sharply criticized her visit to Taipei in March. But in Germany, too, "we have to do our homework and remain an attractive partner," Stark-Watzinger said. Global competition has become tougher, he said.

Gunther Kegel, head of the German Electrical and Digital Manufacturers' Association (ZVEI), called on policymakers to do more to promote innovation and cut red tape more decisively. "Companies have made dramatic gains in digital competence," he said. However, overregulation and overly detailed requirements "now represent a burden that is almost impossible to bear, especially for our smaller and medium-sized companies." Scholz conceded, "We need less bureaucracy and faster procedures." Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) said it was "a time when innovations are urgently needed and required."

Widodo announced that his country - the largest economy in Southeast Asia - also wants to gradually switch to a "green" energy supply in the coming years. Damage to the rainforest and forest fires has already been reduced, and all Indonesian coal-fired power plants are to be taken off the grid by 2050. Investors from Germany are "invited to help build this "green" economy," he said. Scholz said he was committed to ensuring that the long-discussed free trade agreement between the EU and Indonesia would soon take shape. "This would create a common economic area with well over 700 million people in one fell swoop."

Human rights activists from Indonesia and representatives of Amnesty International demonstrated outside the convention center in Hanover. With a vigil, they criticized that the rights of inhabitants of raw material extraction areas and mining regions are often violated./jap/DP/zb