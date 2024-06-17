(new: details)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A tough wage round is looming in the metal and electrical industry. The IG Metall executive board is recommending a 7 percent pay rise over a period of twelve months for the approximately 3.9 million employees. The financial burden on employees is high, said IG Metall boss Christiane Benner on Monday, explaining the union executive board's recommendation. Even if the inflation rate falls, the price base at the cash registers will remain high. Employers, on the other hand, do not see much financial leeway. "The metal and electrical industry is still in recession. However, the ideas mentioned sound as if we are in an economic boom," criticized Gesamtmetall President Stefan Wolf.

Benner also spoke of a sensible and responsible recommendation in view of the brighter economic prospects for the coming year. It was also about showing employees the necessary respect for their performance and situation. "But anyone who then calls for a zero wage increase before the first negotiation is really stirring up these debates," said Benner. "We found it disrespectful to deal with the expectations and situation of the employees in this way."

Employers in the metal and electrical industry argue that the tense economic situation in Germany does not allow for large wage and salary increases. Employers in Baden-Württemberg recently made it clear that they actually only consider a zero wage increase to be appropriate. "We can only understand a demand above zero as pure membership recruitment, anything else would be completely inappropriate in view of the recessionary situation," the "Stuttgarter Zeitung" recently quoted the chief negotiator of Südwestmetall, Harald Marquardt.

"Despite all understanding for the concerns of our employees, it is particularly important now to strengthen the location," said Gesamtmetall President Wolf. "I hope that the IG Metall committees will use the further consultations to come to a more realistic assessment of the situation." The employers' association expects production in the metal and electrical industry to fall by more than 3 percent this year.

Warning strikes possible from October 29

The recommendation is not yet the final demand. The IG Metall executive board will decide on this after discussions in the regional bargaining committees on July 9. The collective wage agreements for employees in the core sectors of German industry, which include vehicle construction and mechanical engineering, expire on September 30 of the current year. According to IG Metall, the first negotiations will take place by September 16 at the latest, i.e. no later than six weeks before the end of the peace obligation on October 28. Warning strikes would then be possible from October 29.

According to data from the trade union Hans-Bockler-Stiftung, the real wages of collectively bargained employees in Germany as a whole have fallen back to 2016 levels due to strong inflation in recent years. There were drastic real wage losses in 2021 and 2022 in particular. At the beginning of the year, Thorsten Schulten, head of the WSI wage archive at the Hans Bockler Foundation, stated that the purchasing power of employees had been largely secured. "However, in order to compensate for the massive real wage losses of the two previous years, strong real wage increases are necessary in the coming wage rounds."

In a survey conducted by IG Metall, in which around 318,000 employees took part, a majority of 59% stated that it was particularly important to them to offset their increased costs. A further 15 percent said that strengthening purchasing power was particularly important.

Training allowances should increase disproportionately

According to IG Metall, inflation has eaten up the tax-free one-off payments from the last collective agreement in 2022. "The employees deserve a permanent monthly payment and recognition of their commitment," said Nadine Boguslawski, member of the collective bargaining committee. The economy also needs stronger domestic demand to support it. If people have more money at their disposal, this can boost private consumption in Germany. Training allowances are to be increased disproportionately by 170 euros.

IG Metall wanted to improve the pay of the lower income groups with a social component in the wage agreement. IG Metall also wanted to talk to the employers about extending the collectively agreed time off. Employees with children, caring responsibilities or working shifts in the metal and electrical industry can apply for up to eight additional days off instead of additional pay under the collective agreement. IG Metall would like to extend this to other employees. "Extending the existing option to include democracy and volunteering time or improving the existing regulations would be a valuable contribution by companies to actively support social commitment," said Boguslawski, member of the collective bargaining committee.