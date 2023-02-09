'Impressive numbers' drive Siemens to 13-month high

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - An impressively strong start to Siemens ' fiscal year, including higher targets, pushed the German industrial icon's shares to their highest level in more than a year on Thursday. It rallied 8.2 percent to 151.46 euros in early trading and is back at the level it was at in January 2022. Analysts unanimously praised the figures, although some pointed to weaknesses.

"The technology group has started a fiscal year stronger than ever before," said analyst Simon Toennessen of analyst firm Jefferies, who was impressed. In particular, he said, the order situation at Digital Industries and the rise in operating profit in the industrial businesses, as well as their profitability, had exceeded expectations, in some cases impressively.

Analyst Gael de-Bray from Deutsche Bank immediately raised his price target for the share from 165 to 170 euros and reiterated his "Buy" investment rating. He praised the very strong first fiscal quarter, especially in view of the weaker-than-expected figures already published by the company's medical technology subsidiary Siemens Healthineers.

Despite all the enthusiasm, however, some experts also pointed to one or two downsides. For example, while Siemens exceeded expectations with solid figures, free cash flow fell far short, noted analyst Daniela Costa of Goldman Sachs.

"Free cash flow of 77 million euros was well below the 1.2 billion euros expected by analysts on average," the Jefferies expert also wrote. He said this was mainly attributable to Siemens Healthineers and the Siemens Mobility train business. In addition, the company had built up inventories to ensure the processing of orders, and customer payments at Mobility had been postponed until the second quarter.

Nevertheless, Goldman analyst Costa expects the raised annual targets to lead to rising average analyst estimates./ck/nas/mis