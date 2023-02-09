Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:04:12 2023-02-09 am EST
150.92 EUR   +7.75%
05:59aSiemens Says Committed to Trimming Energy Stake Following Investor Calls
MT
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
05:17a'Impressive numbers' drive Siemens to 13-month high
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Impressive numbers' drive Siemens to 13-month high

02/09/2023 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - An impressively strong start to Siemens ' fiscal year, including higher targets, pushed the German industrial icon's shares to their highest level in more than a year on Thursday. It rallied 8.2 percent to 151.46 euros in early trading and is back at the level it was at in January 2022. Analysts unanimously praised the figures, although some pointed to weaknesses.

"The technology group has started a fiscal year stronger than ever before," said analyst Simon Toennessen of analyst firm Jefferies, who was impressed. In particular, he said, the order situation at Digital Industries and the rise in operating profit in the industrial businesses, as well as their profitability, had exceeded expectations, in some cases impressively.

Analyst Gael de-Bray from Deutsche Bank immediately raised his price target for the share from 165 to 170 euros and reiterated his "Buy" investment rating. He praised the very strong first fiscal quarter, especially in view of the weaker-than-expected figures already published by the company's medical technology subsidiary Siemens Healthineers.

Despite all the enthusiasm, however, some experts also pointed to one or two downsides. For example, while Siemens exceeded expectations with solid figures, free cash flow fell far short, noted analyst Daniela Costa of Goldman Sachs.

"Free cash flow of 77 million euros was well below the 1.2 billion euros expected by analysts on average," the Jefferies expert also wrote. He said this was mainly attributable to Siemens Healthineers and the Siemens Mobility train business. In addition, the company had built up inventories to ensure the processing of orders, and customer payments at Mobility had been postponed until the second quarter.

Nevertheless, Goldman analyst Costa expects the raised annual targets to lead to rising average analyst estimates./ck/nas/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMT CO., LTD. 1.24% 2850 End-of-day quote.5.95%
SIEMENS AG 7.81% 151.36 Delayed Quote.8.04%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.19% 53.94 Delayed Quote.15.64%
All news about SIEMENS AG
05:59aSiemens Says Committed to Trimming Energy Stake Following Investor Calls
MT
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on Upbeat Earnin..
DJ
05:17a'Impressive numbers' drive Siemens to 13-month high
DP
05:06aSiemens, Siemens Healthineers Plan EUR1 Million Donation for Earthquake Victims in Turk..
MT
04:36aSIEMENS AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04:35aSiemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
RE
04:30aSiemens Shares Rise After 1Q Beat Views, Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance Upgraded
DJ
04:13aSIEMENS AG : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:07aSiemens investors push for simpler group structure to unlock value
RE
03:56aSiemens : to donate 1 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 706 M 82 294 M 82 294 M
Net income 2023 6 353 M 6 816 M 6 816 M
Net Debt 2023 38 666 M 41 483 M 41 483 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 111 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 311 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 140,06 €
Average target price 157,02 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG8.04%119 090
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.64%135 957
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26.14%89 555
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.61%72 723
3M COMPANY-2.52%63 300
HITACHI, LTD.4.89%50 071