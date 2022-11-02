Industrial networks: new generation of Siemens Industrial Ethernet Switches strengthens OT/IT collaboration

Siemens AG Press Release

Industrial companies also benefit from a migration option to the new switch generation: This means that the changeover is possible for all models of the Scalance XC- or XR- 300 series introduced from 2022 onwards with the long-standing operating system and Scalance XCM- or XRM-300 with the new operating system. The respective operating systems must be updated by software update. This means users don't have to replace devices to meet the latest requirements. In addition, software updates with the new operating system are to be implemented more quickly in the future.

Time-Sensitive Networking makes industrial networks more flexible and secure "With the new Industrial Ethernet Switches from the Scalance X-300 series, users are making the networking of their industrial plants as future-proof as possible," says Jens Geider, Portfolio Owner for Scalance. In addition to the established basic functions, the models of the Scalance XCM-300 and Scalance XRM-300 series will in future feature technology innovations such as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), edge functionalities and seamless redundancy for increased real-time communication and safety. "The collaboration of OT and IT in industrial plants is progressing at all network levels. With the Industrial Ethernet Switches, OT networks are easily connected to IT and thus enable more flexible production", says Geider. Network security is also ensured by integrated security functions such as SSH and SSL protocols to protect against unauthorized network access and configurations.

Siemens is presenting the new Scalance XC-/XR-300 series for the first time at this year's SPS trade fair from November 8 to 10, 2022 in Nuremberg (Hall 11).

The new Industrial Ethernet Switches are available as 19-inch versions for network cabinets as well as compact models (left: Scalance XRM334, right: Scalance XCM332).

Further details on the new series of Industrial Ethernet switches can be found at:

http://siemens.com/x-300