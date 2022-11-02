Industrial networks: new generation of Siemens Industrial Ethernet Switches strengthens OT/IT collaboration
11/02/2022 | 06:00am EDT
Press
Nuremberg, November 2, 2022
Industrial networks: new generation of Siemens Industrial Ethernet Switches strengthens OT/IT collaboration
Scalance XC/XR-300 series with compact and 19-inch rack models
Next-generationindustrial networks connect OT and IT for more flexible and secure production
New switches will support Time-Sensitive Networking
Siemens is presenting the new series for the first time at this year's SPS trade fair from November 8 to 10, 2022 in Nuremberg
The increasing networking of machines, controls and IT systems in industrial plants leads to increasingly complex networks at the production level. To ensure reliable data exchange, high-performance Industrial Ethernet Switches with a high number of ports and data bandwidths are required. To this end, Siemens has now renewed the Industrial Ethernet Switches of its Scalance XC-/XR-300 series and upgraded them with additional functions for next-generation industrial networks. So-called managed Layer 2 switches from the Scalance X Industrial Ethernet Switch product family are now available - both as compact models and as 19-inch variants for control cabinets. The new switches thus replace the portfolio of the current Scalance X-300 series and carry the model designation Scalance XC-/XCM-300 in the compact version and Scalance XR-/XRM-300 in the 19-inch version.
Future-proofing hardware in existing buildings via software update
The switches of the new Scalance XC-/XCM-300 and Scalance XR-/XRM-300 series have a high port density, which allows many devices to be connected within large network infrastructures. Thanks to their high-bandwidth ports (up to 10 Gbit/s), the new models also enable various OT network applications for data, voice, video and Profinet.
Industrial companies also benefit from a migration option to the new switch generation: This means that the changeover is possible for all models of the Scalance XC- or XR- 300 series introduced from 2022 onwards with the long-standing operating system and Scalance XCM- or XRM-300 with the new operating system. The respective operating systems must be updated by software update. This means users don't have to replace devices to meet the latest requirements. In addition, software updates with the new operating system are to be implemented more quickly in the future.
Time-Sensitive Networking makes industrial networks more flexible and secure "With the new Industrial Ethernet Switches from the Scalance X-300 series, users are making the networking of their industrial plants as future-proof as possible," says Jens Geider, Portfolio Owner for Scalance. In addition to the established basic functions, the models of the Scalance XCM-300 and Scalance XRM-300 series will in future feature technology innovations such as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), edge functionalities and seamless redundancy for increased real-time communication and safety. "The collaboration of OT and IT in industrial plants is progressing at all network levels. With the Industrial Ethernet Switches, OT networks are easily connected to IT and thus enable more flexible production", says Geider. Network security is also ensured by integrated security functions such as SSH and SSL protocols to protect against unauthorized network access and configurations.
Siemens is presenting the new Scalance XC-/XR-300 series for the first time at this year's SPS trade fair from November 8 to 10, 2022 in Nuremberg (Hall 11).
The new Industrial Ethernet Switches are available as 19-inch versions for network cabinets as well as compact models (left: Scalance XRM334, right: Scalance XCM332).
Further details on the new series of Industrial Ethernet switches can be found at:
