JPMorgan leaves Siemens at 'Overweight' - Target 188 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Siemens at "Overweight" with a price target of 188 euros. The second fiscal quarter was very strong, analyst Andrew Wilson wrote in a research note published Thursday. Once again, the technology group exceeded expectations, once again Siemens raised its guidance, and once again it was a quarter that supported his long-term investment view./ajx/bek

