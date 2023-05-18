Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
05:16:43 2023-05-18
156.74 EUR   +2.16%
04:46aJPMorgan leaves Siemens at 'Overweight' - Target 188 euros
DP
04:13aCitigroup recommendation continues to boost Siemens Energy
DP
02:57aSIEMENS AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
JPMorgan leaves Siemens at 'Overweight' - Target 188 euros

05/18/2023 | 04:46am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Siemens at "Overweight" with a price target of 188 euros. The second fiscal quarter was very strong, analyst Andrew Wilson wrote in a research note published Thursday. Once again, the technology group exceeded expectations, once again Siemens raised its guidance, and once again it was a quarter that supported his long-term investment view./ajx/bek

Publication of the original study: 18.05.2023 / 00:12 / BST

First disclosure of the original study: 18.05.2023 / 00:12 / BST

© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 77 031 M 83 394 M 83 394 M
Net income 2023 7 006 M 7 585 M 7 585 M
Net Debt 2023 37 400 M 40 489 M 40 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 122 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 153,42 €
Average target price 173,43 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG18.34%131 636
ACCENTURE PLC6.67%179 753
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.47%142 444
IBM-12.37%114 150
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.10%88 392
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.33%62 785
