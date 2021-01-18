Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Largest order: Siemens is building ICE 4 trains for Deutsche Bahn

01/18/2021 | 11:30am EST
Largest order: Siemens is building ICE 4 trains for Deutsche Bahn
Largest order: Siemens is building ICE 4 trains for Deutsche Bahn
The ICE 4 will be the backbone of the Deutsche Bahn's future long-distance network. In May 2011, the German national railway company concluded a framework agreement with Siemens Mobility for up to 300 trainsets. At this time the largest train contract that Siemens has ever won in its nearly 170 years of corporate history.

The ICE 4 sets new standards in intercity traffic. A unique train concept has been developed, that means it can be individually adapted to the requirements of various transport tasks. The modular drive concept is based on independent Powercars with identical traction technology, resulting in more flexibility than ever before. High operational availability is guaranteed by a large number of reliable systems with high redundancy.

All in all, DB will be receiving 1,511 cars with which it can configure 50 12-car, 50 13-car and 37 7-car trainsets. DB will keep two end cars in reserve. The 12-car and 13-car trainsets will be operated in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The shorter 7-car trains are planned for use in Germany and Austria.

In addition, Deutsche Bahn has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract for the revision of 40 ICE 4 trains.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:29:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 58 079 M 70 107 M 70 107 M
Net income 2021 4 475 M 5 402 M 5 402 M
Net Debt 2021 28 201 M 34 041 M 34 041 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 95 724 M 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 128,83 €
Last Close Price 119,78 €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG1.92%115 735
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.16%144 526
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.91%99 249
3M COMPANY-5.29%95 493
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.34%64 314
HITACHI, LTD.6.86%40 463
