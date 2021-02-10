Log in
Largest order: Siemens is building ICE 4 trains for Deutsche Bahn

02/10/2021 | 04:55am EST
The ICE 4 will be the backbone of the Deutsche Bahn's future long-distance network. In May 2011, the German national railway company concluded a framework agreement with Siemens Mobility for up to 300 trainsets. At this time the largest train contract that Siemens has ever won in its nearly 170 years of corporate history.

The ICE 4 sets new standards in intercity traffic. A unique train concept has been developed, that means it can be individually adapted to the requirements of various transport tasks. The modular drive concept is based on independent Powercars with identical traction technology, resulting in more flexibility than ever before. High operational availability is guaranteed by a large number of reliable systems with high redundancy.

All in all, DB will be receiving 1,511 cars with which it can configure 50 12-car, 50 13-car and 37 7-car trainsets. DB will keep two end cars in reserve. The 12-car and 13-car trainsets will be operated in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The shorter 7-car trains are planned for use in Germany and Austria.

In addition, Deutsche Bahn has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract for the revision of 40 ICE 4 trains.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 09:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
