  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/20 07:48:31 am EDT
116.27 EUR   +3.39%
07:43aSiemens Sells Commercial-Vehicles Business to Meritor in $200 Million Deal
DJ
07:38aSiemens Sells Commercial Vehicles Business For $201 Million Amid Portfolio Optimization Efforts
MT
07:30aMeritor to Buy Siemens Commercial-Vehicles Business for $201 Million
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Meritor to Buy Siemens Commercial-Vehicles Business for $201 Million

05/20/2022 | 07:30am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Meritor Inc. on Friday agreed to buy Siemens AG's commercial-vehicles business for about 190 million euros ($201 million) in cash, Meritor said.

The Siemens business, which has about 200 employees in Germany, China and the U.S., develops, designs and produces electric drive systems, Troy, Mich., auto-parts maker Meritor said.

Cummins Inc., which earlier this year agreed to buy Meritor for more than $2.5 billion, supports the Siemens deal, which is slated to close by the end of the year, Meritor said.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 0729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CUMMINS INC. -1.12% 201.88 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
MERITOR, INC. 0.00% 35.94 Delayed Quote.45.04%
SIEMENS AG 3.68% 116.6 Delayed Quote.-26.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 68 761 M 72 802 M 72 802 M
Net income 2022 6 838 M 7 240 M 7 240 M
Net Debt 2022 36 514 M 38 660 M 38 660 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 89 846 M 95 125 M 95 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 112,46 €
Average target price 166,33 €
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
