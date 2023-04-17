New nuclear reactor in Finland starts producing electricity

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - While the last nuclear power plants in Germany were taken off the grid, a new nuclear reactor in Finland has started regular operation after a delay of several years. The Olkiluoto 3 reactor, with a capacity of 1600 megawatts, is expected to cover 14 percent of electricity production in the entire country in the future. "Olkiluoto 3's production stabilizes electricity prices and plays an important role in Finland's green turnaround," TVO CEO Jarmo Tanhua said Sunday.

The third reactor at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant on Finland's west coast was built by the Franco-German Areva-Siemens consortium and was originally scheduled to go online in 2009. However, there were repeated delays, most recently due to the repair of damage, for example. But increased construction costs had also weighed on the process.

The reactor was commissioned in December 2021, more than a decade behind schedule. Last December, Olkiluoto 3 was supposed to start regular power production. Instead, this started on Sunday. According to the operator, the new reactor should be able to produce energy for at least 60 years.

Finland relies on nuclear power, among other things, to replace energy imports from Russia. Together, the three Olkiluoto reactors will cover 30 percent of Finland's electricity production in the future, according to TVO. In addition to Olkiluoto, there is another power plant with two reactors, Loviisa./wbj/DP/mis