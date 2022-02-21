Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 08:07:43 am
133.61 EUR   -2.00%
Newsroom: Siemens Financial Services

02/21/2022 | 07:41am EST
Siemens Financial Services (SFS)
- the financing arm of Siemens - provides business-to-business financial solutions. A unique combination of financial expertise, risk management and industry know-how enable SFS to create tailored innovative financial solutions. With these, SFS facilitates growth, creates value, enhances competitiveness and helps customers access new technologies. SFS supports investments with equipment financing and leasing, corporate lending, equity investments and project and structured financing. Trade and receivable financing solutions complete the SFS portfolio. With an international network, SFS is well adapted to country-specific legal requirements and able to provide financial solutions globally. Within Siemens, SFS is an expert adviser for financial risks. Siemens Financial Services has its global headquarters in Munich, Germany, and has almost 3,000 employees worldwide. www.siemens.com/finance.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 326 M 77 432 M 77 432 M
Net income 2022 6 894 M 7 813 M 7 813 M
Net Debt 2022 35 575 M 40 316 M 40 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 109 B 124 B 124 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-10.70%123 870
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.79%703 105
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.65%124 908
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-1.88%106 531
3M COMPANY-16.89%84 306
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.56%67 533