    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:23 2022-06-22 am EDT
101.87 EUR   -1.23%
10:55aNEWSROOM : Siemens Financial Services
PU
05:08aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Norway outage, sustained low Russian flows
RE
03:47aRussian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine unchanged
RE
Newsroom: Siemens Financial Services

06/22/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Siemens Financial Services (SFS)
- the B2B financing arm of Siemens - provides financing that makes a difference. At SFS, we empower customers around the globe to access technology with purpose and increase their competitiveness. Based on our unique combination of financial expertise, risk management and industry know-how we provide tailored financing solutions - including flexible leasing and working capital products, project-related and structured financing, corporate lending, equity investments, finance advisory, as well as trade and receivables financing. With highly experienced and passionate teams in 20+ countries, SFS paves the way for industrial productivity, smart infrastructure and sustainable mobility, facilitating the energy transition and enabling high-quality healthcare. Supporting the Siemens DEGREE framework, SFS is one of the leading providers in financing greenfield renewable projects. www.siemens.com/finance.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIEMENS AG
06/21Siemens - USA's Morgan State University partners with Siemens on its journey to a smart..
AQ
06/21EUROPE GAS-Prices edge higher on continued Russian supply fears
RE
06/21Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream and Ukraine remain steady
RE
06/21SIEMENS : to show integrated technologies accelerating decarbonization of buildings
PU
06/20Mutares to Buy Siemens Energy's Heat Transfer Technology Business
MT
06/20SIEMENS AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/20Kremlin places blame for gas crisis at Europe's door
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 69 054 M 72 888 M 72 888 M
Net income 2022 6 938 M 7 323 M 7 323 M
Net Debt 2022 36 483 M 38 508 M 38 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 82 250 M 86 816 M 86 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 103,14 €
Average target price 164,91 €
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-32.45%86 816
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.54%599 697
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.43%122 879
3M COMPANY-26.81%73 983
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.40%72 369
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.55%56 458