  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38 2022-09-01 am EDT
99.62 EUR   -1.44%
09/01Nord Stream 1 operator website shows gas requests up for early Sept. 3
RE
09/01KREMLIN : Europe puts up barriers for Gazprom's operations
RE
09/01SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
Nord Stream 1 operator website shows gas requests up for early Sept. 3

09/01/2022 | 10:28pm EDT
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Requests for gas on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Europe are up for early Sept. 3, the operator's website showed on Thursday.

Gas nominations were at 14,437,507 kilowatt hours per hour (kwh/h) from 0200-0300 CET for Sept. 3, the website showed.

Nominations are essentially capacity requests for gas transport and can be changed by the supplier when needed.

When they are changed they are described as renominations, but those can also still be changed.

Gazprom this week said that a three-day maintenance of the Portovaya compressor station would last from Aug. 31, 0100 GMT (0300 CET) until Sept. 3, 0100 GMT (0300 CET). (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
SIEMENS AG -1.44% 99.62 Delayed Quote.-34.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.11% 60.1215 Delayed Quote.-20.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 70 115 M 69 683 M 69 683 M
Net income 2022 4 585 M 4 556 M 4 556 M
Net Debt 2022 37 540 M 37 309 M 37 309 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 78 792 M 78 306 M 78 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 99,62 €
Average target price 149,92 €
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-34.75%80 518
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-6.51%618 109
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.19%127 564
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.26%80 531
3M COMPANY-29.99%70 858
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-21.06%60 324