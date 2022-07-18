Nord Stream turbine was meant for use in September - German ministry

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - The turbine being sent to Russia
for the Nord Stream gas pipeline was meant to be used only from
September, a German economy ministry spokesperson said, meaning
its absence could not be the real reason for a fall-off in gas
flows.
Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Canada
had sent the turbine to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair
work had been completed.
The German economy ministry spokesperson said the ministry
could not provide details on the turbine's whereabouts.
(Reporting by Rachel More; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Thomas Escritt)