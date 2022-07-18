Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:14 2022-07-18 am EDT
101.57 EUR   +1.47%
05:47aNord Stream turbine was meant for use in September - German ministry
RE
04:11aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:58aEastbound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline edge higher
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nord Stream turbine was meant for use in September - German ministry

07/18/2022 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - The turbine being sent to Russia for the Nord Stream gas pipeline was meant to be used only from September, a German economy ministry spokesperson said, meaning its absence could not be the real reason for a fall-off in gas flows.

Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Canada had sent the turbine to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed.

The German economy ministry spokesperson said the ministry could not provide details on the turbine's whereabouts.

(Reporting by Rachel More; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
SIEMENS AG 1.38% 101.48 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
All news about SIEMENS AG
05:47aNord Stream turbine was meant for use in September - German ministry
RE
04:11aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:58aEastbound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline edge higher
RE
03:13aCanada sends repaired Nord Stream turbine to Germany - Kommersant
RE
07/17Gazprom Asks Siemens to Show Documents for Gas Turbine's Return from Canada
MT
07/16Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines
RE
07/16Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines
RE
07/15Siemens equips RDG200 thermostat with new CO2 monitoring and control features
AQ
07/15Siemens - Reichmuth orders 35 Vectron locomotives for SBB Cargo
AQ
07/15Siemens Healthineers launches new mobile X-ray system Mobilett Impact
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 69 344 M 69 974 M 69 974 M
Net income 2022 5 800 M 5 853 M 5 853 M
Net Debt 2022 37 000 M 37 336 M 37 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 79 609 M 80 332 M 80 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,10 €
Average target price 151,42 €
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-34.44%80 332
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-7.17%614 794
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.13%117 631
3M COMPANY-26.74%74 052
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-33.46%69 188
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.82%56 253