    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Presentation: "Excellent results across all businesses – Guidance raised again"

05/07/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Excellent results across all businesses Guidance raised again

Roland Busch, CEO Siemens AG

Ralf P. Thomas, CFO Siemens AG

Q2 Analyst Call | 2021-05-07

Notes and forward-looking statements

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking

statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks of the Annual Report, and in the Half-year Financial Report, which should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, events of force majeure, such as pandemics, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Successful strategy execution and sustainable high performance

While recovery from pandemic gains traction…

Industrial production, Index: Dec 2019 = 100

120

110

+53%

100

+35%

90

80

World

EU

70

US

CN

01/20

03/20

05/20

07/20

09/20

11/20

01/21

03/21

  • Strong industry rebound also benefitting from re- stocking and focus on supply chain resilience
  • Fiscal stimulus and accelerating vaccination to further boost broad based recovery
    • stringent execution is key priority
  • Portfolio substantially strengthened
  • Competitiveness programs fully on track
  • Superior customer value by uniquely combining real and digital worlds
  • Sustainability offers excellent opportunities
  • Pandemic as catalyst to accelerate digital transformation
  • Excellent Q2-performance across all metrics
  • Maintain strong operational momentum
  • Prudent management of investments and risks
  • Outlook raised again

Decisive steps to shape and strengthen our portfolio

Acquisition of

  • Closing as of April 15, 2021
  • US$ 16.4bn purchase price
  • After equity raises Siemens stake at 75%
  • Strong strategic rationale
  • Synergies of at least €300m p.a. in FY 2025

Smart Infrastructure: C&S Electric acquisition in India

  • Closing as of March 1, 2021
  • 99.22% acquired for Rs. 21bn
  • Rising LV power distribution demand in India
  • Creating an export hub

good progress

  • Both Next47 portfolio companies listed at NYSE
  • Continuing collaboration in partner ecosystem
  • Material capital gain of €0.2bn related to ChargePoint

Portfolio Companies: Flender divest

  • Closing as of March 10, 2021
  • Sold to The Carlyle Group
  • Enterprise Value of €2.0bn
  • Substantial gain of €0.9bn

Digitalization offers tremendous opportunities - Siemens is setting the pace

Hanover Fair - Infinite opportunities from infinite data

DI Software - Teamcenter is leader in PLM space

  • Unmatched virtual experience Digital Enterprise
  • > 22,000 visiting participants
  • > 70 auditorium presentations
  • > 300 tech group presentations
  • > 90 guided live tours

Source: Forrester Research , Q1/2021 Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Siemens AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 58 205 M 70 220 M 70 220 M
Net income 2021 5 157 M 6 222 M 6 222 M
Net Debt 2021 29 538 M 35 636 M 35 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 112 B 135 B 135 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 283 000
Free-Float 88,0%
