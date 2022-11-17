Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-11-16 am EST
121.12 EUR   -1.62%
01:09aSiemens : Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022 – Strong fourth quarter finish
PU
01:09aSiemens : Earnings Release Q4 FY 2022
PU
01:09aPresentation : "Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022 – Strong fourth quarter finish"
PU
Presentation: "Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022 – Strong fourth quarter finish"

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022 Strong fourth quarter finish

Roland Busch, CEO Siemens AG

Ralf P. Thomas, CFO Siemens AG

Unrestricted | © Siemens 2022 | Investor Relations | Q4 Analyst Call | 2022-11-17

Notes and forward-looking statements

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements

may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate,"

"intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks in the Combined Management Report of the Siemens Report (siemens.com/siemensreport), and in the Interim Group Management Report of the Half-year Financial Report (provided that it is already available for the current reporting year), which should be read in conjunction with the Combined Management Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should decisions, assessments or requirements of regulatory authorities deviate from our expectations, should events of force majeure, such as pandemics, unrest or acts of war, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date

or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

All information is preliminary

Page 2 Unrestricted | © Siemens 2022 | Investor Relations | Q4 Analyst Call | 2022-11-17

Accelerating impact through constant reinvention and innovation

A leading technology company built on outstanding teamwork

Empower our customers to transform the backbone of our economies:

Industry, infrastructure, transportation and healthcare

by combining the real and digital worlds for a more sustainable future.

Page 3 Unrestricted | © Siemens 2022 | Investor Relations | Q4 Analyst Call | 2022-11-17

Key topics

  1. Strong finish to FY 2022
  2. Strategy execution progressing well
  3. Confident outlook FY 2023

Page 4 Unrestricted | © Siemens 2022 | Investor Relations | Q4 Analyst Call | 2022-11-17

Siemens Group

Guidance delivered - Outstanding operational performance

€bn

+17%

€bn

+8%

89.0

71.4

72.0

62.3

1.24

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2021

FY 2022

€bn

€bn

Record

8.8

10.3

level

8.2

8.2

15.0%

15.1%

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2021

FY 2022

€5.73

€5.47

€5.33

Guidance

FY 2022

Managing successfully: Russia wind-downMacro challenges SaaS-transition

Note: Orders and Revenue growth comparable

Page 5 Unrestricted | © Siemens 2022 | Investor Relations | Q4 Analyst Call | 2022-11-17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 70 492 M 73 330 M 73 330 M
Net income 2022 3 818 M 3 972 M 3 972 M
Net Debt 2022 38 320 M 39 863 M 39 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 95 634 M 99 484 M 99 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 121,12 €
Average target price 145,80 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-20.67%99 484
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.90%679 834
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.63%143 877
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-7.76%92 768
3M COMPANY-27.52%71 160
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-7.67%69 931