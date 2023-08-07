(New: Headline, closing prices, classification of share price development since the beginning of the year.)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Power engineering group Siemens Energy once again put the nerves of its shareholders to the test on Monday. The fact that it estimates an expected annual loss of 4.5 billion euros due to the already well-known wind power problems sent the shares on a roller coaster ride.

An initial slide in the share price was followed by significant gains, but these did not < last. In the end, a negative interpretation of the company's statements prevailed: the shares closed a good six percent lower at 14.60 euros at the end of the Dax.

They thus remained a little above their low for the day and also maintained their position above the lowest level since November 2022 at 13.775 euros, to which they had fallen after a further outlook reduction at the end of June. At that time, the Group had lost 37 percent of its market capitalization on the stock exchange in just one day and the share joined the list of the biggest daily losers on the Dax. The reason at that time was already the problems at Siemens Gamesa, which is why the Group withdrew its forecast.

Since the beginning of the year, Siemens Energy has lost almost 17 percent of its share price, which means that the company is still the clear bottom performer on the Dax. The German benchmark index has gained 14.5 percent in this period.

Blamed for the billion-dollar loss due to wind power problems are costs for remedying quality defects in land turbines and significantly higher project costs and expenses for the ramp-up for marine (offshore) turbines.

After Siemens Energy's quarterly figures, traders praised the company for finally being able to quantify the charges incurred by its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa. In addition, CFO Maria Ferraro ruled out a capital increase. Thanks to "the strong balance sheet," there is currently no need for such a move. However, the outlook is sobering, according to market sources.

The group must now first repair the damage to the existing wind turbines, before new orders could perhaps again provide fantasy in the business and also for the share price, said capital market strategist Jürgen Molnar of broker Robomarkets. "An end to the slump and a possible return to the black is likely to be a long time coming for Siemens Energy, until then investor confidence in the stock remains destroyed for now."

Siemens Gamesa's current strategy and restructuring plan is now to be reviewed and tightened up. Siemens Energy plans to present details at a capital markets day on November 21. Market participants who were counting on an earlier date for a solution are likely to be disappointed for the time being. Uncertainty remains. It didn't help that business outside Gamesa is going well and generating cash./ajx/nas/stw/gl/he