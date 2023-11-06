SIEMENS AG : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
November 06, 2023 at 06:25 am EST
Share
Bernstein is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 169.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|129.33 EUR
|+1.20%
|+4.40%
|-0.39%
|12:25pm
|SIEMENS AG : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|10:22am
|Siemens Energy turned negative - resistance at 10 euros
|DP
|SIEMENS AG : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|Siemens Energy turned negative - resistance at 10 euros
|DP
|Roland Busch, Siemens CEO: 510 million dollars invested in chips and batteries in the U.S.
|MT
|Siemens Energy shares head for 2nd best day ever on hopes for guarantee deal
|RE
|Siemens to Invest $150 Million in US Electrical Equipment Plant
|DJ
|Siemens to Spend $150 Million on New High-tech Manufacturing Plant in US
|MT
|Siemens to invest $290 mln at three US sites
|RE
|Robert Habeck, German Minister for Economic Affairs: We'll be out of coal by 2030
|MT
|Siemens Healthineers at three-month high - focus on diagnostics
|DP
|FTSE 100 climbs as focus turns to US nonfarms
|AN
|Siemens Healthineers reviews options for diagnostics unit - source
|RE
|New routes, old coaches: Europe's night trains struggle to pick up speed
|RE
|Siemens Healthineers Weighs Sale, Carve-Out of Diagnostics Unit, Bloomberg Reports
|DJ
|Germany's Siemens Healthineers Mulls Sale of $8 Billion Diagnostics Division
|MT
|Siemens Energy shares rise; HSBC sees 'relief potential'
|RE
|German Economy Ministry Confirms Ongoing Guarantee Talks with Siemens Energy
|MT
|Siemens Energy customers may cancel orders without state guarantees -investor Deka
|RE
|Wind Power Write-Downs Cast Shadow Over Industry Outlook
|DJ
|German Equities Blink Green as Eurozone Inflation Defies Expectations
|MT
|Global markets live: BP, Pfizer, Amgen, Pinterest, VF Corp...
|The Halloween strategy
|Circles: German government puts pressure on Siemens - Energy facing partial sale in India?
|DP
|US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Rise
|DJ
|Siemens, Microsoft Launch Generative Artificial Intelligence-powered Assistant
|MT
|European shares lifted by real estate stocks; BP drags energy sector
|RE
Roland Busch, Siemens CEO: 510 million dollars invested in chips and batteries in the U.S.
November 03, 2023 at 03:07 pm EDT
Fitch Maintains Siemens' Ratings on Stable Credit Profile, High Order Backlog
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.32%
|108 B $
|+20.89%
|98 399 M $
|+15.30%
|90 766 M $
|+36.85%
|85 766 M $
|-4.26%
|52 561 M $
|+2.38%
|30 289 M $
|+0.60%
|29 334 M $
|-12.93%
|28 791 M $
|+6.11%
|24 570 M $
|+11.36%
|23 535 M $